MNF Staff Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Jets primed for Monday night clash with Bills

HBO’s Hard Knocks sweethearts of 2023, the New York Jets, face off against the Buffalo Bills tonight. For those that followed the series throughout training camp, it will be incredibly fun to see some of the featured players make their NFL debuts. Xavier Gipson was a favorite in my household, and my wife and I can’t wait to see how he does tonight.

The best part of #HardKnocks? Seeing guys like @nyjets rookie WR Xavier Gipson find out they made the team. @Gipson22X



New #HardKnocks tonight at 10pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/BsNpWFq4OE — NFL (@NFL) September 5, 2023

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Buffalo Bills (-2.5) favored to win this game, with the over/under set at 44.5 Here’s how your Bolts From the Blue staff think the game will shake out.

The Jets are an incredibly interesting team try and forecast at this point, as they already featured an absolutely loaded defense, talented skill position players, and then were able to add a future Hall of Fame quarterback and an All-Pro running back. Will they be able to minimize the offensive mistakes that plagued them last year, capitalize on their recent investments, and allow the defense to finally shine in doing so?

The most intriguing matchup of the night should be Sauce Gardner and Stefon Diggs. The 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year will be tasked with blanketing one of the best receivers in the league. Gabe Davis was supposed to break out last season as Josh Allen’s second option, but hasn’t been able to consistently produce. A quiet night for Diggs could make it a long night for Buffalo.

What do you think, Bolts From the Blue? Who are you taking?