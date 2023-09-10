Chargers open as 3-point favorites over the Titans on road

After a tough loss at home, the Chargers have opened up as three-point favorites over the Titans on the road, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 46.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PST.

The Titans are coming off a rough outing where starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for three interceptions and completed an even 50 percent of his passes. His leading receiver was veteran DeAndre Hopkins who caught seven passes for 65 yards. Running back Derrick Henry chipped in 63 yards on 15 carries, but it was tough sledding for just about everyone against a smothering Saints defense.

The Chargers scored 34 points against the Dolphins, matching their highest scoring output from a season ago in just the first week. If the Bolts can have another similar outing next week, it shouldn’t be too tough to get past the Titans who struggled to find any rhythm in the passing game.