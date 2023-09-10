The L.A. Chargers’ 2023 season didn’t start how we hoped, with a crushing 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

In a true grudge-match fashion, Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa swallowed their loss from 2022, and came out in the season opener ready for vengeance, winning an offensive bout 36-34. McDaniel won’t have to answer any more questions about Brandon Staley shutting down his offense in Week 14 of 2022 after the clinic his offense just put on Staley’s defense.

The only real highlight of this game was the success that was found in the run game, but the lowlights really overshadowed the game. Justin Herbert looked very off-rhythm in multiple key moments, and the passing attack teased with the hiring of Kellen Moore looked very lackluster.

Hopefully the Chargers are able to wash this one down quick. It’s a long season, but as I’ve written before, there is added urgency this year with the heavy investment already made in the season and the cap concerns that await the team in 2024.