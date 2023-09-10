Here’s a one-stop shop for our highlights for the game, Bolts From the Blue!

We’re certainly gearing up for an exciting afternoon of football, as Chargers fandom is eagerly anticipating the impact Kellen Moore will have on the offense. A healthy Justin Herbert is sure to be a sight for sore eyes, and early into the game we already see how much more comfortable Herbert looks moving in the pocket and scrambling for yardage the defense is giving him.

Keep refreshing and visiting this page for more exciting highlights as they come!

(12:11 - 1st, 0 - 0) Tua Tagovailoa has a second miscue with his center, putting the ball on the ground for the second time of the afternoon. This time, there was no penalty, and the Chargers recovered. It’s a good thing too... because they were getting rolled on the drive.

(4:39 - 1st, 0 - 0) Austin Ekeler plunges off the right tackle for a one yard touchdown. Tre’ McKitty does a very respectable job lead blocking from the fullback spot. Concludes a 94 yard drive, Chargers take the lead 7-0 after the PAT.