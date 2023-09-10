Did anyone else wake up like it was Christmas morning today? It’s Football Sunday, meaning there was zero chance I was sleeping in.

As we will every week, the staff at Bolts From the Blue have compiled our weekly picks. My favorite picks of the week on DraftKings Sportsbook are the Jaguars (-4.5) against the Colts, and our very own Chargers (-3) against the Dolphins.

If you want to follow along with us, I made another Google Form for our members to log their own weekly picks! I’ll follow up with the results later in the week.

Have an amazing Sunday everyone!