Chargers Week 1 Inactives: Elijah Dotson active over Isaiah Spiller vs. Dolphins

The Chargers just released their inactive players for Week One and there’s at least one notable surprise.

Former 2022 fourth-round selection Isaiah Spiller will be inactive against the Dolphins in favor of 2023 rookie UDFA Elijah Dotson. Dotson was very impressive during the preseason and ultimately won a spot on the active roster due to his ability as both a rusher and a potential returner. He entered Week One as the backup to Derius Davis on both kickoff and punt returns.

The rest of the remaining inactive players include linebacker Daiyan Henley, safety AJ Finley, Isaiah Spiller, Brenden Jaimes, Christopher Hinton, and Chris Rumph II.

Both Henley and Rumph were on the injury report all week long with hamstring injuries.

Finley made the active roster as an undrafted free agent but it looks as if they’ll role with Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, and Raheem Layne today.