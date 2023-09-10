Chargers vs. Dolphins Live Recap: Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa set to clash in season opener

Welcome to Week One of the NFL season, Charger fans!

The Bolt will take the field today at 1:25 p.m. PST inside SoFi Stadium to face the Dolphins in what will be the second installment of the Justin Herbert v. Tua Tagovailoa saga. Last season, the Chargers got the best of the Dolphins with a 23-17 victory where Brandon Staley made life incredibly tough for Tua from the first whistle to the last.

Here’s to hoping for a repeat performance to kick off the new season.

Something to note, as well: Stud pass-rusher Joey Bosa will be playing in this game after missing last year’s matchup and the Dolphins will also be without starting left tackle Terron Armstead. To me, it sounds like a good day for the pass rush is coming.

Let’s play some football already! Go Bolts!

First Quarter

The Dolphins began the game on offense and wasted little time in applying pressure with back-to-back pass plays on 16 and 35 yards, respectively. Tyreek Hill was the author of the first and fellow speedster Jaylen Waddle took the other for a big catch-and-run. On the fifth play of the drive, facing first-and-goal from the two-yard line, the Dolphins fumbled the snap and the Chargers recovered inside their own 10.

In the Chargers’ first chance to show off their new-look offense, the team mixed in some strong runs from Austin Ekeler and Justin Herbert to set up a 36-yard pitch-and-catch to Keenan Allen up the left sideline to put them inside Miami territory. Behind more strong running from Ekeler and Joshua Kelley, the Chargers were able to punch it into the end zone from a yard out via Ekeler to take the early 7-0 lead. The drive took 7:23 off the clock and the Chargers only needed one completion to march 94 yards.

On the ensuing drive, the Dolphins picked up where they left off on their first drive just before coughing up the ball. In nine plays, they marched 75 yards to tie the score at 7-7. Edge rusher Joey Bosa was called for a 14-yard facemask penalty that took the Dolphins into their red zone. Running back Raheem Mostert punched it in two plays later.

The quarter came to an end with the Chargers facing a third-and-two at their own 33-yard line.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter