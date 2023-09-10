Charger fans believe offense will light up scoreboard vs. Dolphins

Happy Saturday, Charger fans!

Ahead of tomorrow’s season opener, we wanted to go ahead and share the results of this weeks SB Nation Reacts poll!

First off, it seems like the majority of fans believe the Chargers will keep their foot on the gas all day long. According to those surveyed, 58 percent of fans believe the Chargers will score four or more touchdowns against the Dolphins.

That’d be one heck of a start for new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore but certainly within the realm of possibility.

Next up, 60 percent of fans believe Eric Kendricks will be the defender to lead the Chargers in tackles in Week 1. Not a bad choice but don’t count out Derwin James. He earned the second-most votes at 27 percent.

Lastly, we wanted to know which player fans believe will score the first touchdown of the season for the Chargers. With 52 percent of the count, Austin Ekeler was the overwhelming favorite to find the end zone before anyone else. Keenan Allen was the second with 20 percent and Mike Williams was third with 16 percent.

