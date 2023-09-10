Chargers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, radio broadcasts and more

The Los Angeles Chargers open up their season against the Miami Dolphins today with the Bolts currently viewed as three-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Dolphins are making another trek from east to west coast, which means Charger fans will be able to enjoy the entire morning slate of games without any conflicts. Yes, friends... entire Sundays of football goodness are back.

There are plenty of storylines to follow tomorrow that make the game a little extra spicy for fans.

Will Brandon Staley outcoach his former mentor Vic Fangio, or will Vic Fangio’s defense come out swinging in Week 1?

Will JC Jackson start this game? If so, how will Ja’Sir Taylor and Asante Samuel be deployed?

Is JT Woods going to see the field? Will he enable Staley to get back to his three safety sets?

Just how good can this offense be when healthy under Kellen Moore’s guidance?

Mike and Ryan put together a great article detailing some additional storylines here.

I can’t wait to see you all in the comments tomorrow! Let’s have a great Sunday!

Here are the various ways to tune in and catch the game:

How to watch Chargers-Dolphins

Date: Sunday, September 10th, 2023

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA.

Watch it live: CBS

Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7 for the local broadcast. San Bernardino will air it on KATY 101.3 FM, Eugene on KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM, Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM, Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140, and KLUC 98.5 HD2. Spanish broadcast will be available locally at Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and in San Diego at Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM.

SB Nation Affiliate: The Phinsider