Chargers Injury Update: Quentin Johnston back at practice, J.C. Jackson in pads

The Chargers had a handful of players sit out over the weekend due to an unspecified illness. It started with just Gerald Everett and Rashawn Slater but that group slowly grew to include Joey Bosa and Quentin Johnston. As of Wednesday’s practice session, all four players who had sat out due to the illness have finally returned with Johnston having returned today.

Quentin Johnston is back at practice. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 9, 2023

As for another injury update, J.C. Jackson was seen walking into practice with his pads in his hands. This is likely comforting news to the fan base as the big-money 2022 free agent recently sat out the intrasquad scrimmage with swelling in his injured leg. While he’s not 100 percent back, he’s made tremendous progress this summer and should be on track to start in week one.

One final note to keep an eye on is John Hightower who was seen walking to the team’s rehab area during individual drills. He’s had an excellent camp thus far so cross your fingers that he didn’t sustain anything notable in the last 24 hours.