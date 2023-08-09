Chargers sign USFL Champion OT Matt Kaskey

On Wednesday morning, the Chargers announced the signing of former Panthers and USFL offensive tackle Matt Kaskey to the roster. In a corresponding move, the team announced they are waiving/injured 2022 undrafted free agent offensive tackle Nic Melsop.

The 6’7, 325-pound Kaskey went undrafted during the 2019 NFL draft after a four-year career at Dartmouth. He was a First-Team All-Ivy League player as a junior and was a pivotal member of the team’s high-octane rushing offense as a senior. Initially signing with the Rams out of college, Kaskey spent just the summer of 2019 in Los Angeles before landing with the Panthers. He’d play two seasons in Carolina before being cut in August of 2021.

As a member of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2023, Kaskey helped the team to a league championship earlier this year, their second in as many years.

With the Chargers, Kaskey will wear No. 74.