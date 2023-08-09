Good morning, Chargers fans!

Three days until the Bolts take the field against the Rams for their first preseason game. Let’s hope these next few days fly by!

And now for today’s links.

Chargers release first unofficial depth chart of 2023 (Chargers.com)

Keenan Allen told reporters he felt stuck in the slot the entire time under former OC Joe Lombardi (Chargers Wire)

An anonymous NFL exec had some sharp criticism of Brandon Staley (Bolt Beat)

Three position battles that have already been won at training camp (Bolt Beat)

Checkout this new set of power rankings just ahead of the preseason slate (NFL.com)

Projecting the 2023 leaders for every stat category (NFL.com)

Kareem Hunt is set to meet with the Colts after a great meeting with the Saints (ESPN)

Jared Goff doesn’t care if he gets enough respect, he just wants to win (Pro Football Talk)

Nine players making the biggest waves at training camp this year (CBS Sports)

Six free agents who should be signed immediately (Bleacher Report)