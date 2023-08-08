Rashawn Slater, Joey Bosa return to practice Tuesday

We’ve got some good news this morning!

Per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the starting trio of Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, and Gerald Everett are all returning to camp after sitting the past few practices due to an unspecified illness. On top of that, J.C. Jackson has also made a return to practice after sitting out over the weekend due to swelling in his knee. Fortunately, that swelling was quickly downplayed as an expected occurrence as he continues to return from a torn patellar tendon in week seven of last season.

J.C. Jackson is back as well. He’s participating in individual drills currently. https://t.co/rBESMNqQOT — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 8, 2023

Players returning from absence will always be a huge deal for the Chargers and the mental well-being of their fan base. Last season, Bosa’s groin injury kept him out much longer than initially expected, and the same could be said for Keenan Allen’s hamstring injury that, at times, truly seemed like it was never going to go away.

With a fresh week of camp ahead before the team’s first preseason exhibition against the Rams on Saturday, let’s hope the would-be injury report remains free of any of the team’s star power going forward.