Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers play a (preseason) football game this weekend! We finally made it!

And now for today’s links.

Three observations from the Chargers’ intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday evening (Chargers.com)

Josh Palmer is continuing to strengthen his connection with Justin Herbert (Chargers.com)

Sights and sounds from the ninth training camp practice (Chargers Wire)

Three Chargers who have seen their stock skyrocket after the second week of camp (Bolt Beat)

The Panthers are signing veteran edge rusher Justin Houston (ESPN)

Predicting the members of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class (CBS Sports)

14 players you need to watch during this year’s preseason slate (CBS Sports)

Shaq Leonard wasn’t sure he’d ever see the field again after recent streak of injuries (NFL.com)

Bryce Young will start the first game of the preseason for the Panthers (Pro Football Talk)

Training camp battles to watch for all 32 teams (ESPN)