DT Sebastian Joseph-Day to miss time with quad injury

As we inch closer and closer to the Chargers’ first preseason game of 2023, some injuries and other ailments are starting to stack up.

According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day will “miss some time” with a quad injury he sustained during Friday’s practice. Joseph-Day missed 10 games during the 2021 season and a single contest this past season, but was otherwise healthy through his first two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Sebastian Joseph-Day will miss some time with a quad injury, per #Chargers. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 5, 2023

With Sebastian Joseph-Day out alongside fellow starter Austin Johnson, veterans Nick Williams and Morgan, along with rookie sixth-rounder Scott Matlock, will all see an increase in snaps with the first team for the foreseeable future. Other youngsters David Moa and 2023 UDFA Jerrod Clark could also get thrown into the mix, as well.

On another note involving players missing time, edge rusher Joey Bosa has joined Rashawn Slater and Gerald Everett as Chargers who will miss time today with an unspecified illness. With little information beyond that, we won’t know just how many starters will sit out Sunday’s scrimmage at SoFi Stadium, and at this rate, I wouldn’t be surprised if the coaching staff decided to sit all starters in the name of caution.