Chargers fans believe Quentin Johnston will have the biggest impact among rookies

Earlier this week, we asked you all three questions for the latest edition of SB Nation Reacts.

Here are the results!

Our first question posed was about which early-round rookie for the Chargers would have the biggest impact on the team in year one. With a whopping 60 percent of the vote, wide receiver Quentin Johnston was chosen as the most impactful player over edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Daiyan Henley. Tuipulotu finished second with 25 percent while Henley received the remaining 15.

For our second question, we asked you all to tell us which of the young pass rushers will likely lead the Chargers in sacks during the preseason. Unsurprisingly, 68 percent of you are very confident in rookie Tuli Tuipulotu to pace the Bolts in quarterback takedowns this season. Third-year player Chris Rumph came in a distant second with 22 percent of the vote.

Lastly, we asked you all to tell us which of these receivers will lead the Chargers in receiving yards during the month of August. Out of the four listed choices below, John Hightower won the majority with 49 percent of the vote. Josh Palmer was second with 38 percent while UDFA Pokey Wilson received 10 percent.