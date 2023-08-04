Rashawn Slater, Gerald Everett not practicing due to illness

The Chargers are just two days away from their intrasquad scrimmage to be held inside SoFi Stadium on Sunday evening and there’s a small chance the offense will take the field without a pair of starters as both left tackle Rashawn Slater and tight end Gerald Everett are both sidelined from Friday’s practice due to illness, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

It remains to be seen just how much the starters would have actually played in that scrimmage, but any snaps for Slater after missing most of the 2022 season would have been valuable.

Rashawn Slater and Gerald Everett are not practicing today due to illness, #Chargers say. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 4, 2023

With Slater out, Popper reported that rookie fifth-rounder Jordan McFadden out of Clemson will take first-team snaps with the offense on Friday. This is an interesting situation to watch as Foster Sarell is still fighting for the team’s swing tackle job, but McFadden looks like he might have something to say about that despite initially looking like he’d be making a full transition to the interior in the NFL.

Looks like rookie Jordan McFadden will work at LT with the first team offense today. Rashawn Slater, Zack Bailey both out for today’s practice. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 4, 2023

If Everett remains sidelined through the weekend, expect to see a healthy dose of Donald Parham Jr., Tre’ McKitty, and Stone Smartt at tight end during the scrimmage.