Chargers sign trio of players to practice squad

The Chargers have officially announced the signing of three new players to the practice squad. They are former Bengals and Jets wideout Alex Erickson, former Panthers and Bills safety Dean Marlowe, and former Saints tight end Nick Vannett.

we've signed WR alex erickson, S dean marlowe and TE nick vannett to the practice squad — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 31, 2023

Erickson is coming off a strong preseason with the Jets where he caught five balls for 38 yards and two touchdowns in their preseason finale against the Giants. He also has special teams versatility as a returner which gives them a veteran option to pair with rookie Derius Davis.

The 6’1, 203-pound Marlowe played his college ball at James Madison and was actually at the school in 2014 when his new head coach Brandon Staley was the defensive coordinator for a single season. Marlowe was undrafted in 2015 and played his first three NFL seasons with the Bills before a four-year stint in Buffalo.

Vannett was originally a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016. After four seasons in Seattle, he’s bounced around the league with stints in Pittsburgh, Denver, New York, and Houston. He has career totals of 90 receptions, 874 yards, and nine touchdowns.