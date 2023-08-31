The poll results from our SBNation Reacts poll, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, are in! Here is what you at Bolts From the Blue thought about these three cut-day decisions.

There is overwhelming positive sentiment surrounding Elijah Dotson making the roster, and deservingly so! He broke out in a big way in week one, and despite having a rough follow-up performance, still showed a little more explosiveness than we’ve seen from Isaiah Spiller. Hopefully Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco give Dotson a fair shot at competing for snaps with Spiller, but in a perfect world, both will contribute and make a case for themselves to make an even bigger leap in 2024 when Joshua Kelley and Austin Ekeler’s contracts expire.

lilrecruit21:

Yes on Dotson, he went to my sons HS and I think he may actually be our 3rd best RB anyway.

AJ Finley finding his way onto the roster was a surprise to some, but our own Michael Peterson predicted early on that he could be a surprise UDFA to break camp on the active roster. Nice work MP!

AJ Finley was one of the UDFAs I first predicted to make the #Chargers roster. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/QppRdAviOi — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) August 29, 2023

Most fans that disagreed with Finley’s inclusion on the active roster thought there were other DBs that were more deserving.

Tau837:

No on Finley. That was a real surprise to me. I would have kept Brown, Mullen, or Webb over Finley, who would have made it to the practice squad.

Tui@hut:

No to Finley - Simply I didn’t expect a whole lot from him and there was no wow factor for me on him. I’m disappointed a couple other young defenders didn’t make the PS.

The Hopkins trade was also overwhelmingly positive, with the majority of fans awarding it an A, and only 3% giving it a below-passing grade. Some even suggested this was a surprisingly savvy move from Tom Telesco, who isn’t known for his ability to fetch extra picks for the Chargers.

FiatBux:

Hopkins trade? A. Absolutely. To get salary relief plus a future late round flyer? Hot dang. We might have a GM on our hands—ten years in.

That’s it for this week! Be sure to continue voting on these weekly polls, and if you keep dropping comments as you did this week I’ll do my best to get some of them featured!