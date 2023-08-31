Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The NFL season opener is just one week from today between the Chiefs and the Lions! Can you believe the season is seriously almost here? Are you all amped out of your minds? Maybe hoping and praying the Lions beat the Chiefs in the opener? Because same.

This next week can’t fly soon enough.

And now for today’s links.

Here’s what Brandon Staley had to say about the Charger’s 53-man roster (Chargers.com)

The Chargers signed wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad (Chargers Wire)

The Eagles grabbing Tiawan Mullen off waivers from the Chargers is possibly a bad sign (Bolt Beat)

Former Chargers DB Desmond King is headed to the Steelers (Charger Report)

Joshua Dobbs is confident for a potential week one start (ESPN)

The 49ers are adamant that Nick Bosa won’t be traded (ESPN)

Ranking the top offensive triplets in the NFL (NFL.com)

The Giants are opting for 10 game captains in 2023 (Pro Football Talk)

The Cleveland Browns are facing a make-or-break season (Bleacher Report)

Jim Irsay is the only one to blame for the Jonathan Taylor dilemma (Sports Illustrated)