Chargers Poll: What grade do you give the trade of Dustin Hopkins to the Browns?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello Chargers fans!

We’re back with an extra special edition of SB Nation Reacts brought to you by the fine folks of DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ve got three questions for you all today. First, we want to know whether or not you believe running back Elijah Dotson deserved to make the final 53-man roster. The second question runs parallel with the first but this time we want to know the same about safety AJ Finley.

Finally, we want you to give us a grade for the Chargers’ trade of kicker Dustin Hopkins to the Browns in which they got a 2025 seventh-round pick in return.

Go ahead and give us your thoughts below and be sure to stop back later this week for the results!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7CUPS6/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.