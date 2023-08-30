Chargers announce 2023 uniform schedule

The Chargers have finally released their 2023 uniform schedule so you can all go back to not harassing their social media team every single time they decided to post anything that isn’t what you want.

Breaking with tradition, the Chargers will not open at home with their all-white uniforms. I always looked forward to the “White-Hot Sunday” home openers, but it’s a different era of the franchise now.

The power blues win out as they’re scheduled to be the most-worn jerseys of the year nine games. The away whites follow them with six. The final two games will be split between the navy and royal blue kits in week 12 and week 14, respectively.

For your viewing and scheduling pleasure, here is the entire uniform schedule for 2023.

Powder Blues

Week 1 - Dolphins

Week 2 - @ Titans

Week 4 - Raiders

Week 6 - Cowboys

Week 7 - Bears

Week 9 - @ Jets

Week 10 - Lions

Week 16 - Bills

Week 18 - Chiefs

Whites

Week 3 - @ Vikings

Week 7 - @ Chiefs

Week 11 - @ Packers

Week 13 - @ Patriots

Week 15 - @ Raiders

Week 17 - @ Broncos

Navy

Week 12 - Ravens

Royal Blue