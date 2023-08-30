 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers announce 2023 uniform schedule

The long-awaited 2023 uniform schedule has been dropped. Get ready to see a lot of powder blue this season!

By Michael Peterson
NFL: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have finally released their 2023 uniform schedule so you can all go back to not harassing their social media team every single time they decided to post anything that isn’t what you want.

Breaking with tradition, the Chargers will not open at home with their all-white uniforms. I always looked forward to the “White-Hot Sunday” home openers, but it’s a different era of the franchise now.

The power blues win out as they’re scheduled to be the most-worn jerseys of the year nine games. The away whites follow them with six. The final two games will be split between the navy and royal blue kits in week 12 and week 14, respectively.

For your viewing and scheduling pleasure, here is the entire uniform schedule for 2023.

Powder Blues

  • Week 1 - Dolphins
  • Week 2 - @ Titans
  • Week 4 - Raiders
  • Week 6 - Cowboys
  • Week 7 - Bears
  • Week 9 - @ Jets
  • Week 10 - Lions
  • Week 16 - Bills
  • Week 18 - Chiefs

Whites

  • Week 3 - @ Vikings
  • Week 7 - @ Chiefs
  • Week 11 - @ Packers
  • Week 13 - @ Patriots
  • Week 15 - @ Raiders
  • Week 17 - @ Broncos

Navy

  • Week 12 - Ravens

Royal Blue

  • Week 14 - Broncos

