Chargers claim LB Tanner Muse off waivers

Through the first round waiver claims after Tuesday’s final cuts deadline, the Chargers have claimed former Steelers linebacker Tanner Muse. In a corresponding move, the team has waived fullback Zander Horvath to make room.

Muse was a two-time national champion with the Clemson Tigers before being drafted by the Raiders in 2020. An injury shut Muse down for his entire rookie season and he was eventually waived a year later before ever seeing the field for Las Vegas.

The Seahawks signed Muse two days later to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on December 15th, 2021 where he’d finish the season. In 2022, Muse started his first NFL game while playing a role in all 17. He’d end the year with 16 tackles and a pass breakup.

Muse was a Third-Team All-American for the Tigers in 2019, on top of being named a finallist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.