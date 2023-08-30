Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday while making some tough decisions, along with some unexpected ones. Two undrafted free agents made the team in running back Elijah Dotson and safety AJ Finley while preseason studs Zack Bailey and Keelan Doss did not.

After a night of marinating on their decisions, how are we all feeling this morning? Good? Bad? Somewhere in between? Tell me all about it below.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from Tom Telesco’s thoughts on the initial 53-man roster (Chargers.com)

A full look at the entire 53-man roster for the Chargers (Chargers.com)

Projecting the Chargers’ 17-man practice squad (Chargers Wire)

The three most-shocking choices made by the Chargers with their final roster (Bolt Beat)

Will Grier is signing with the Bengals practice squad (Pro Football Talk)

Why the 2023 AFC quarterback class could be the best in history (Sports Illustrated)

The Vikings are signing former Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (ESPN)

Doug Pederson had to waive his son on Tuesday (ESPN)

Who are the top available players following Tuesday’s cuts? (CBS Sports)

Players on the Patriots were surprised to see Bailey Zappe get cut (NFL.com)