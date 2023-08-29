Chargers name final 53-man roster ahead of 2023 season opener

The Chargers have officially announced their initial 53-man roster.

The list comes with a handful of surprises, including the additions of two undrafted free agents in running back Elijah Dotson and safety AJ Finley.

For your viewing pleasure, here’s the entire 53-man roster as reported by the team.

Quarterbacks (2): Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Running Backs (4): Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson

Fullbacks (1): Zander Horvath

Wide Receivers (5): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis

Tight Ends (4): Gerald Everett, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty, Stone Smartt

Offensive Linemen (9): Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Jamaree Salyer, Trey Pipkins, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Jordan McFadden, Foster Sarell

Defensive Linemen (6): Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox, Nick Williams, Scott Matlock, Christopher Hinton

Edge Rushers (4): Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Chris Rumph II, Tuli Tuipulotu

Linebackers (5): Eric Kendricks, Keneth Murray, Daiyan Henley, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Nick Niemann

Cornerbacks (5): J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard

Safeties (5): Derwin James, Alohi Gilman, JT Woods, AJ Finley, Raheem Layne

Special Teams (3): Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris