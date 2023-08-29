Former Chargers RB Darren Sproles doesn’t mince words on why Bolts won’t win AFC West

Cliches and coach speak run rampant in today’s NFL. The fans and media members crave candid and sometimes blunt answers to their questions instead of the usual phrases and statement made by coaches and front office members across the league during the numerous press conferences strung throughout the year.

But sometimes, an interviewee can almost be too blunt to the point it can throw listeners for a loop. That’s what happened when I came upon a clip of Kay Adams interviewing former Chargers running back Darren Sproles.

In the video below, Adams begins by asking Sproles what he thinks about the Chargers potentially winning the AFC West in 2023. Sproles doesn’t hesitant before emphatically stating, “No. They’re not going to win the West. No they’re not.” Kay follows it up with an understandable, “Why not?” to which Sproles struggles to find the words in response.

Eventually, he settles on “They just can’t get over the hump.”

Adams, again, asks why can’t they? So here’s where it gets blunt.

“It’s time for a new coach. I’m sorry,” admits Sproles. “The way he calling plays sometimes...it’s like he’s playing Madden.”

That’s a heck of an indictment. At the same time, it’s not a mystery that Brandon Staley’s defense has underwhelmed in his first two seasons with the Chargers. They been one of the worst run defenses in the league and it’s yet to be seen if they’ve truly fixed their issues ahead of the 2023 season.

Still, you’d like to see a former ambassador of the franchise speak a bit more highly of the team. But that’s not the route everyone goes, unfortunately.

“It’s time for a new coach, I’m sorry…”@DarrenSproles on what he feels is holding the Chargers back



: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/qhUIj85zik — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 29, 2023

At the end of the clip, Sproles does take a moment to essentially shoutout Justin Herbert.

“Now let me tell you something. Justin Herbert? He’s a great player.”

What are everyone thoughts after seeing Sproles speak his mind on the team? Was it justified? Is he wrong to be this blunt? Let me know all of your thoughts below.