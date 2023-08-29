Chargers Daily Links: Bolts will trim roster to 53 players by 1 p.m. PST

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today’s the day for final roster cuts across the NFL. By 1:00 p.m. PST, every team in the NFL must have their active roster trimmed all the way down to 53 players. It’s going to be an exciting day, with plenty of moves having already been made before the sun got the chance to poke out.

Let’s enjoy it as we wait to see who makes the Chargers’ final 53!

And now for today’s links.

