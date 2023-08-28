Chargers trade K Dustin Hopkins to Browns

Entering training camp, the battle to be the Chargers’ starting kicker was expected to be one of the highlights of camp. Second-year player Cameron Dicker was a steady and refreshing presence for the Bolts as year ago in place of Dustin Hopkins who struggled with injuries. Hopkins continued to sit out with a nagging injury through most of camp which truly opened the door for Dicker to earn the job over the veteran through the preseason.

Well, you can write down that last statement in permanent ink as the Chargers are officially trading Hopkins to the Brown, confirming that they are committing to the youngster from Texas. In exchange, the Browns are sending the Chargers a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Trade: Browns traded a 2025 7th-round pick to the Chargers for kicker Dustin Hopkins, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

Dicker joined the Chargers on November 3rd of this past season after spending time with the Eagles (where he also kicked his first game-winner!). Just three days after being signed to the practice squad, Dicker was called up to kicker against the Falcons. On that day, he made two field goals, including a 37-yard walk-off. He finished the season having converted all 24 extra point attempts and 21 of his 22 field goal attempts.