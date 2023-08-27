Chargers 2023 Final Cuts Tracker

Along with the rest of the NFL, the Chargers have until Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. PST trim their roster all the way down to 53 players.

There aren’t truly an starting jobs up for grabs within the Bolts’ roster, but plenty of depth roles have yet to be solidified as of Sunday morning.

Who will be the surprise “keep” on the initial 53? Will one of the team’s many 2023 UDFAs be able to break through like former undrafted stars Austin Ekeler and Michael Davis?

Only time will tell. Keep it right here as we keep track of every cut for the Chargers over the next few days.

12:37 p.m. PST: The Chargers are releasing cornerback Cam Brown. Brown was the best UDFA corner this preseason and I’d be surprised if he doesn’t end up back on the practice squad.

Another one: Los Angeles is releasing CB Cam Brown, source said. https://t.co/yQLMyloWkL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

9:33 a.m. PST: The Chargers are releasing edge rusher Carlo Kemp, per Ian Rapoport. He’s the first cut to be made for the Chargers. After a solid preseason, Kemp may be able to find an opportunity elsewhere. If not, he should be a lock for the practice squad.