Chargers Final Score: Chargers 23, 49ers 12

The Chargers put up another impressive performance against the 49ers, winning the game 23-12 in the preseason finale at Levi’s Stadium.

Easton Stick and Max Duggan commanded a fairly bland passing attack, as the Chargers only netted 38 yards throw the air. On the ground, the Bolts struck squarely where they faltered last year, sustaining long drives with an efficient rushing attack that totalled 267 yards.

Joshua Kelley takes it 75 yards!!

pic.twitter.com/luu4pWTfAG — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 26, 2023

Joshua Kelley only had two carries on the game, but totalled 78 yards. He’d politely like to remind you that Kellen Moore’s offense had two fantasy-relevant running backs last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, JT Woods continued his impressive preseason, considering the slow start he had last year. He was all over the field and led the team in tackles with six, along with an assist. Deane Leonard continued to showcase some great coverage abilities, and helped recover a fumble on the Niners opening drive.

#Chargers LB Nick Niemann forces the goal line fumble, and CB Deane Leonard recovers the ball! Big defensive play by the Chargers defense! #Boltuppic.twitter.com/Lpws2Pb7h5 — JOSE ALVARES (@Alvaresjose11) August 26, 2023

Preseason or not, it always great to get a Chargers win. It’s even better when the preseason win features our second and third string players holding their own against most of the Niners’ starting lineup.