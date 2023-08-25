Chargers Live Recap: Bolts set to face 49ers in preseason finale

The Chargers are in Santa Clara to face the 49ers in the preseason finale. Both Los Angeles and San Francisco enter tonight with 1-1 records through their first two preseason games.

Quarterback Trey Lance was expected to start for the Niners tonight but he was unexpectedly traded to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick just hours before kickoff. San Francisco will enter tonight’s game with Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen as quarterbacks the Chargers could see tonight.

The 49ers have built one of the best rosters in all of football in recent years which makes this an excellent opportunity for the Chargers’ depth players to make a final impression on their coaching staff before the regular season.

With plenty of rookies and young players still vying for a future in this league, it’s bound to be a fun watch tonight.

First Quarter

The 49ers won the toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff.

With most of their offensive skill position starters playing, the Niners were able to move the ball with ease against the Chargers’ backups and third-stringers. After a defensive breakdown by the secondary allowed the Niners inside the five-yard line, San Francisco had a two-play sequence where quarterback Brock Purdy tripped running back Jordan Mason on first down and then Mason fumbled the ball just outside the goal line which was recovered by cornerback Deane Leonard.

The Chargers offense couldn’t muster any forward momentum on their first drive of the game, mainly due to the fact that All-World linebacker Fred Warner and other starters were lined up across from them. In three plays, the Bolts went back seven yards before punting the ball away.

Brock Purdy found the end zone on a short scramble on the ensuing drive to put the Niners up 6-0 after Mitch Wishnowsky missed the extra point.

It took the Chargers just two plays to take the lead on their second offensive drive of the game as Joshua Kelley gashed the Niners for a 75-yard touchdown. Dustin Hopkins was good on the extra point and the Bolts led 7-6.

The Chargers forced a punt from the Niners and played out the quarter following a first-down completion to Quentin Johnston.

Second Quarter

The 49ers revved up their pressure packages to put a quick stop to the Chargers’ drive on the other side of the break. Johnston caught his second target to move the chains once more but Easton Stick took a sack on the next third down to close the drive.

After another stop by the defense, the Chargers managed their first lengthy drive of the game. Stick led the Bolts on a 15-play, 62-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. The Niners turned up the heat once again and forced a pair of incompletions before Cameron Dicker came on to convert a 24-yard field goal. With just over two minutes remaining in the half, the Bolts led 10-6.

The Niners got close to field goal range at the end of the half but a penalty pushed them back just far enough to force a punt. The Bolts kneeled with 17 seconds left to head into the locker room.

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter