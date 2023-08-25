Chargers vs. 49ers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Chargers are in Santa Clara tonight for their preseason finale against the 49ers. They’ll look to cap off their exhibition slate with a winning record after splitting their first two contests with the Rams and Saints. On the other side, the Niners are looking to do the same as they sit at 1-1 following games against the Raiders and Broncos over the past two weeks.

Former first-round pick Trey Lance has led the 49ers in passing yards in the month of August but he was just named the team’s third-string quarterback for the 2023 regular season earlier this week. Does that mean he’ll sit tonight against the Bolts or will he use this game as another opportunity to raise his value in a potential trade?

This is the final audition for a lot of young Chargers hoping to stick around so if there’s one thing tonight’s game won’t lack, it’s going to be maximum effort.

Here’s all the information you need to tune in to tonight’s game.

How to watch Chargers-49ers

Date: Friday, August 25th

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m PST

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Watch it live: NFL Network, KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County

Live stream: NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ALT FM-98.7, Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3

SB Nation Affiliate: Niners Nation