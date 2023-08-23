Chargers Poll: Which Chargers rookie played the best vs. the Saints?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

First, out of Quentin Johnston, Tulu Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, and Elijah Dotson, which one of these rookies had the best performance against the Saints?

Johnston bounced back and caught all three of his targets for 37 yards. Tuipulotu had a tackle for loss and forced an incompletion on back-to-back plays. Henley played the majority of the game and had a half sack to go with nine tackles. Dotson didn’t score, but ran the ball well once again.

Secondly, I want to know how everyone is feeling about the Chargers’ depth at offensive tackle. Behind Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins, Foster Sarell and Austen Pleasants are the first backups. However, both have struggled through the first two games of the preseason.

Should the Chargers find a veteran still on the market to sign? Are you confident in the depth? Let us know all of your thoughts below!