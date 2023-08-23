Chargers sign LB Tae Crowder, waive OL Andrew Trainer

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Chargers are signing former Giants and Steelers linebacker Tae Crowder. In a corresponding move, the Bolts are waiving/injured former 2021 UDFA offensive lineman Andrew Trainer.

Crowder played four years for the Bulldogs from 2015-2019. He committed to the Bulldogs as a running back but transitioned to inside linebacker during his redshirt season. Over four seasons, Crowder mainly came off the bench, starting his first five games as a junior in 2018. He became a full-time starter in 2019 as he helped lead Georgia to the nation’s top scoring and run defense. He ended his career with 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.

After being drafted with the final pick of the 2020 NFL draft by the Giants, Crowder earned six starts as a rookie while playing in 11 contests. He became a full-time starter in New York in 2021, finishing with 130 tackles, three for loss, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Crowder started eight games for the Giants in 2022 but fell out of favor with the new staff before being released on December 22nd. He signed with the Steelers on December 27th where he remained for the rest of the season. He was released in May of 2023.