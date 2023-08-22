 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Community Discussion: Which Chargers rookie had the best performance vs. the Saints?

Was it third-rounder Daiyan Henley? What about sixth-rounder Scott Matlock?

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Preseason-New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

The Chargers dropped back down to Earth during their 22-17 loss to the Saints over the weekend. Still, several Chargers put together solid performances that further raised their stock heading into the team’s final exhibition this Friday.

This week, I want to hear which rookies you believe had the best performances against the Saints.

Was it one of the team’s draft picks? What about one of the many UDFAs that played?

Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!

