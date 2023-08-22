Chargers Community Discussion: Which Chargers rookie had the best performance vs. the Saints?

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

The Chargers dropped back down to Earth during their 22-17 loss to the Saints over the weekend. Still, several Chargers put together solid performances that further raised their stock heading into the team’s final exhibition this Friday.

This week, I want to hear which rookies you believe had the best performances against the Saints.

Was it one of the team’s draft picks? What about one of the many UDFAs that played?

Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments below!