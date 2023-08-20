Chargers Final Score: Chargers 17, Saints 22

The Chargers struggled on offense against a stingy Saints defense as former number one-overall pick Jameis Winston made some highlight throws to help lead New Orleans past Los Angeles in a 22-17 win inside SoFi Stadium.

Backup quarterback Easton Stick played the entire game, finishing with 183 passing yards on 19-of-35 passing and an interception. He did his best work on the ground with 63 yards rushing (led team) and a pair of touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston had a much better outing this time around as he caught all three of his targets for 37 yards. Keelan Doss led the Chargers in receiving yards

The Saints only scored one touchdown on the night, but they converted on all five of their field goals with Will Lutz going three-for-three while rookie Blake Grupe hit both of his attempts.

The Chargers will travel to the 49ers for their preseason finale on Friday, August 25th.