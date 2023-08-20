Chargers-Saints remains on schedule as Hurricane Hilary makes its way through Southern California

Update 3:07 p.m. PST: Not weather related, but still noteworthy.

An earthquake measuring 3.2 in magnitude occurred roughly 4.35 mile south-southeast of Ojai.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 4.35mi ESE of Ojai, CA. Details: https://t.co/nXHBmAFLsD Map: https://t.co/4dCj4TkR8l — LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) August 20, 2023

Update 2:32 p.m. PST: Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. However, the threat of rainfall leading to the potential for life-threatening floods floods is still incredibly prevalent, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Hilary is in the midst of making landfall near Los Angeles but that isn’t stopping the Chargers and Saints from going on ahead with their second preseason exhibition of the month.

It also isn’t stopping the fans from going through their own preseason rituals at their respective tailgates.

As of an hour ago. Brooke Kirchofer of NOF Network reported that light rain and wind was the current state of the weather around SoFi Stadium. According to the latest weather tracker information, the heaviest parts of rain and wind are expected to hit the Los Angeles area during the time in which the clubs will be playing.

If you aren’t aware, SoFi is an open-air stadium that has an awning, which means the game can still be affected by the weather outside.

Light rain and windy here at SoFi stadium. Still a few fans tailgating ahead of #Saints vs Chargers pic.twitter.com/f6xRYbFTC0 — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) August 20, 2023

The eye of the storm is expected to glide north about 50-60 miles east of Inglewood, according to recent predictions from Google Maps. It’s almost certain the storm should have an effect on the game, but as it stands, it does not look like the game would be called off. Delayed? Most likely for a time, but football will be had tonight if things continue as they have all day.

We will update this post as more relevant information is reported regarding the status of tonight’s game.