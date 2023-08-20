Chargers vs. Saints Preseason Week 2 Open Thread

The Chargers are set to face the Saints tonight after a pair of joint practices this past Thursday and Friday. Despite the usual events that come with two teams competing across two day of practices, both clubs came out of the other side without having engaged in any fights. That’s a solid win in my book.

Derek Carr will be back in SoFi Stadium for the first time since joining his new team in New Orleans. We won’t know how much, if at all, he’ll play in tonight’s game but after playing in their exhibition last week, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get back on the field to further strengthen his chemistry with his playmakers.

After their 34-17 win over the Rams, which was led by a plethora of strong performances by the rookies, the Chargers are likely just as motivated this week to stack on another complete game. While the majority of starters will not see the field, some of the younger ones are still expected to play most of the first half.

Feel free to use this post to discuss anything and everything about tonight’s preseason matchup!

Go Bolts!