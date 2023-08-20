Chargers vs. Saints: How to watch Week 2 preseason matchup

The Chargers are coming off two days of fully-padded joint practices the Saints and they’re now ready to kick things up a notch with a real exhibition game on deck inside SoFi Stadium.

New Saints quarterback Derek Carr is a familiar site for this Chargers team as many players remaining on the roster are used to seeing him twice a year. Now in the NFC, this will be the last time the Bolts will face Carr until the 2024 season where New Orleans is expected to come back to town.

The Saints are coming off their own victory over the Chiefs in their own preseason opener where rookie kicker Blake Grupe hit home a 31-yard game-winning field goal. Both teams will be riding high into this one with the intent to string another win onto the last one.

For all the information you need to tune in to tonight’s contest, check it all out below.

How to watch Saints-Chargers

Date: Saturday, August 20th

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM

SB Nation Affiliate: Canal Street Chronicles