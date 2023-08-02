Chargers Poll: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

With the first week of training camp almost complete, it’s time for another edition of our SB Nation Reacts polls.

We’ve got three questions for you this time around.

First, which of the Chargers’ top three rookies do you believe will have the biggest impact as a rookie? Will it be Quentin Johnston or one of the two defenders selected after him?

Second, I want to know which of the players listed below do you feel will end up leading the team in sacks during the preseason. The third question runs along a similar vein but instead I want you to tell me which player will lead the team in interceptions during the same preseason slate.

Have fun and don’t forget to give us the reasoning behind your vote in the comments below!