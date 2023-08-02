Chargers 90-in-90: EDGE Chris Rumph II

Chris Rumph II grew up in Gainsville, Florida and played his prep football at Bucholz High School iunder head coach Mark Whittemore. As a senior, Rumph accumulated 105 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries en route to earning First-Team All-State honors. He was also named the Large School Player of the Year by The Gainsville Sun and ended his career as a consensus three-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals.com.

Rumph headed north to attend Duke University and redshirted during his first year on campus. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Rumph was named a USA Today Freshman All-American after notching 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks in 13 games played with one start.

As a sophomore, Rumph came off the bench in 12 games while recording career highs with 47 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks with a forced fumble. He improved his tackle count to 57 and his sack total to eight as a junior while nothing another 12.5 tackles for loss. He was named a captain and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors that season, as well.

Rumph was selected by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie, he saw time in all 16 games, finishing with 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. In year two, he recorded another 15 tackles and two tackles for loss, but upped his sack count to two with his first pass deflection.

Basic Info

Height: 6’2

Weight: 244

College: Duke

Experience: 2

Years with team: 2

Contract Status

“Chris Rumph II signed a 4 year, $4,233,544 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including a $753,544 signing bonus, $753,544 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,058,386. In 2023, Rumph II will earn a base salary of $940,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,128,386 and a dead cap value of $376,772.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Rumph is a slippery pass-rusher who can, at times, use the same evasive to make stops in the run game. Despite playing at around 230-235 pounds at Duke, he was still a productive player. If he can find a way to maintain some added mass while keeping up his speed and agility, he could turn into an impactful situational pass rusher with the Chargers.

The Bad

While I touted Rumph’s ability to be slippery above, he’s only that way due to his lanky frame. You can’t become a well-rounded player at the edge position if you’re only making plays when avoiding blockers entirely. If Rumph wants to take his game to the next level, he’ll have to continue adding bulk and strength to ever have the shot at becoming a three-down player.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2023?

Rumph II will be the team’s fourth edge rusher barring an insane camp from one of the many young players behind him. Both 2023 UDFAs Andrew Farmer and Brevin Allen are both physically-gifted and were productive at their respective schools, but Rumph’s experience, draft slot, and pedigree as a coach’s son likely keep his floor high enough to continue being one of the team’s key depth pieces at an important position.