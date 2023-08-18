Who had the most underrated performance vs. the Rams?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to tell me who you thought had the most underrated performance against the Rams in the Chargers’ first preseason exhibition this past weekend.

Here are our favorite (the only two) answers!

SD_Bolted

My favorite underrated thing was Davis with his 2 receptions. The punt return was awesome and electric. But it was also exciting to see Davis step up in the 2 min drill and catch 2 passes, get hit, and show he has potential to help out on Offense as well.

LongTimeBolfFan did a great job of analyzing team performance by position, using PFF grades as a base metric (posted in a few other articles comments section). It’s lengthy, but great detail.

My vote for most underrated (runners up first):

I thought Spiller looked really good. He looked very confident in the offense, blocked and ran well.

I thought Hunter Kampmoyer provided something the rest of the TE group struggles: blocking. McKitty still looks lost. Not sure if they’ll cut bait on him or not, but I would rather see Kampmoyer on the field over McKitty

Brenden Jaimes looked decent in his 35 snaps at center (65.1 PFF).

Ty Shelby made several plays and overall, looked really confident. I thought Cam Brown also had a great game

However, my winner for most underrated is:

How bad Max Duggan looked. He bounced a easy throw in the dirt with zero pressure. He held the ball too long and took sacks. The lack of accuracy and arm strength is going to make the NFL a difficult challenge for him. Its going to be interesting to see what the Chargers do with him. Ideally, he’s a member of the PS this year, giving him time to develop. Lots of work for him to do before he can get on the field in a regular season NFL game.