Confidence is high among Charger fans after first preseason win

The Chargers looked like a completely different team compared to past preseasons during their 34-17 victory over the Rams this past Saturday night. Their effort was led by a handful of rookies, specifically UDFA running back Elijah Dotson who rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

Fourth-round rookie Derius Davis also got the party started with an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first half that kicked off the scoring party for the Chargers. Heck, even first-round pick Quentin Johnston was able to bounce back from some early drops to score his first professional touchdown.

Defensively, the Bolts got strong efforts from Chris Rumph, second-round rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, and UDFA cornerback Cam Brown.

Overall, it was an invigorating performance for fans to see after years of Chargers preseason football being quite dull and lackluster without the starters playing. With that said, it’s no wonder confidence is now running high amongst fans.

According to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, 85 percent of those surveyed said they’re confident the Chargers are headed in the right direction. This number will obviously move up and down depending on the team’s latest result, but it’s still a positive nonetheless to begin the season on a high note.