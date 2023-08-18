Join fellow U.S. Women’s Soccer fans for a World Cup celebration event in DTLA!

SB Nation is teaming up with Johnnie Walker to host a Women’s soccer World Cup event in downtown LA! If you’re anywhere near the area and don’t already have plans, this is a stellar event that you won’t want to miss!

Come celebrate women’s soccer and sip on hand-crafted Johnnie Walker cocktails with us at The Skylight ROW DTLA! Join in for an exciting afternoon, featuring the much-anticipated final match, fun photo moments, and can’t-miss giveaways. RSVP now to be part of the fun!

This event is a CELEBRATION — not a viewing party — as the Women’s World Cup final between England and Sweden airs live from Sydney, Australia at 3 a.m. PT. Instead, this event will start at 2 p.m. PT at The Skylight ROW DTLA.

Join us for an afternoon of women’s soccer and delicious cocktails. Grab your friends and come out to celebrate the anticipated final match with can’t-miss giveaways, photo moments, hand-crafted Johnnie Walker cocktails, and fun. RSVP now to secure your spot!

Event Details:

Saturday, August 19

2:00 p.m. PST

Skylight ROW DTLA

777 S Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA