Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today is the first of two joint practices with the Saints! Are you all as ready as I am?

Let’s get ready for one of the most exciting days of the preseason. Go ahead and hop in the comments and tell us what parts of the joint practices you’re all the most excited for.

And now for today’s links.

Antonio Gates will be inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame on December 10th (Chargers.com)

The Chargers signed cornerback Matt Hankins (Chargers.com)

Easton Stick is becoming a usable backup quarterback for the Chargers (Chargers Wire)

Chargers roster projection following their preseason opener (Bolt Beat)

Projecting the ceilings and floors for all 32 NFL teams (ESPN+)

Favorites and sleepers for NFL Rookies of the Year (CBS Sports)

10 offensive bounce-back candidates for the 2023 season (CBS Sports)

Treylon Burks is expected to miss a few weeks with a MCL injury (NFL.com)

Dalvin Cook is returning to No. 33 with the Jets (Pro Football Talk)

Every NFL team’s biggest X-factor heading into the 2023 season (Bleacher Report)