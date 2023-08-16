Chargers waiving-injured Kemon Hall

Earlier this week, cornerback Kemon Hall posted a photo of himself in the hospital following a minor procedure that he said would allow him to return to his teammates “in a few weeks.” In the meantime, it looks like the Chargers are going to use his roster spot for someone else while the veteran backup is recovering.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Chargers are waiving-injured Hall.

The former undrafted free agent out of North Texas played in 16 games for the Chargers during the 2021 season where he finished with seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. This past season, Hall saw the field in just two games while recording a lone tackle.

This move by the Chargers comes a day after the team signed former USFL and Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins. Hankins played in just two games for the Birmingham Stallions but was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection as a senior for the Iowa Hawkeyes as a senior in 2021.