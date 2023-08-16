Antonio Gates to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced — in their own emotionally-gripping way — that former tight end Antonio Gates will be enshrined into the Chargers Hall of Fame. Gates is also up for nomination for the first time to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Below you can watch the full video of the team surprising Gates with the news and then you can immediately ask if anyone is cutting onions.

the flood gates are open fr



welcome to the chargers hof, antonio pic.twitter.com/y0iPabrAPo — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 16, 2023

Gates’ career started as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers. Against the odds, Gates made the team after a college career that involved zero football. He was a forward for the Kent State basketball team and hadn’t played a down of ball since high school.

Who would have ever guessed his career would end up where it is today.

In 16 years with the Chargers, Gates caught 955 passes for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns. His yardage is good for the third-most in NFL history by a tight end while his touchdown total is the most for the position, beating Tony Gonzalez’s 111.

The Chargers plan to officially induct Gates in their Hall of Fame during their home matchup with the Broncos on December 10th.