Chargers Poll: How confident are you in the direction of the Bolts?

The Chargers are coming off a complete and well-rounded outing against the Rams after beating their cross-town rival by a score of 34-17. Not only did the Bolts score in multiple phases of the game, they kept their foot on the gas through the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns to keep things out of reach of a potential Rams comeback.

Kellen Moore’s influence on the offense could be seen throughout the entire game and nothing encapsulated that more than the Bolts finishing with over 200 yards rushing, all while having a 71-yard touchdown called back due to a holding penalty.

We also can’t forget about Derius Davis’ 81-yard punt return for a score that got the point party started.

Overall it was one of the most-enjoyable preseason games in recent memory and I truly hope the energy remains the same this week against the Saints. After the first exhibition of the preseason, we want to know how confident you’re feeling in the Chargers at this point in the offseason.

