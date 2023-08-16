Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Halfway through another week. The Chargers are hosting the Saints for joint practices tomorrow and Friday before they play their exhibition game on Sunday afternoon.

It’s going to be an exciting time! Don’t miss it!

And now for today’s links.

J.C. Jackson feels like he’s getting back to normal (Chargers.com)

Who were the worst-graded Chargers on offense against the Rams? (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers may have messed up not signing extra safety depth this offseason (Bolt Beat)

CJ Okoye did not realize his takedown of Stetson Bennett was a sack (Pro Football Talk)

One thing we learned about each NFL team in their preseason opener (CBS Sports)

Steelers first-rounder Broderick Jones doesn’t feel a rush to start immediately (NFL.com)

The Colts have already named Anthony Richardson their starter for week one (NFL.com)

Breece Hall welcomes the addition of Dalvin Cook to the Jets (Pro Football Talk)

Sean Payton plans to play Javonte Williams on Saturday (ESPN)

These coaches on the hot seat must accomplish enough in 2023 to make sure they’re employed in 2023 (Bleacher Report)