Chargers signing USFL champion CB Matt Hankins

The Chargers have been busy this morning.

Right around the same time the Bolts officially announced the signing of running back Aaron Shamoklin, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Chargers are also inking former Falcons cornerback Matt Hankins. Hankins most recently played for the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions who are coming off their second league championship in as many years.

The 6’1, 185-pound Hankins played collegiately at the University of Iowa where he started 37 consecutive games before missing his final four due to injury. He ended his five-year career with 212 tackles, 27 pass breakups, and six interceptions. As a senior in 2021, Hankins was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media after notching three picks and eight pass breakups.

The former Hawkeye went unselected during the 2022 NFL draft before signing a UDFA contract with the Falcons.

As a member of the Stallions, Hankins played in just two games, but he made quite the impact with a fumble return for a touchdown in a week nine matchup that clinched a playoff spot for Birmingham.